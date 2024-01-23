The Calgary Stampeders named Jay McNeil as the team's new president on Monday.

Outgoing president John Hufnagel will remains with the organization and will assume the role of special advisor to McNeil. Hufnagel will also serve as a special advisor to general manager Dave Dickenson, who is also the Stampeders’ head coach.

“Jay’s passion for football coupled with his corporate success will position the Stampeders for the next chapter of growth and success both on and oﬀ the ﬁeld,” said John Bean, President and CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. “The entire CSEC family extends our heartfelt appreciation to John Hufnagel for his many years of leadership to the Calgary Stampeders Football Club and active member on the CSEC Senior Management Team.”

McNeil spent 14 seasons with the Stampeders, winning two Grey Cups during his playing career. He re-joined the organization inn 2022 a vice president of business operations.

“From the time of Jay’s arrival, the plan was always for Jay to grow into the president’s role and he’s done an excellent job. He’s earned this opportunity,” said Hufnagel. “I look forward to continuing to represent the Stampeders organization and to assisting both Jay and Dave.”

More details to follow.