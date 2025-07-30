Calgary Stampeders QB Vernon Adams Jr. has been listed as questionable on the team's official injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Adams, 32, departed the team's 23-21 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in the third quarter last Thursday after taking a hard hit from Tyrice Beverette while scrambling out of the pocket.

The nine-year veteran took a moment to get back on his feet and was later assessed for a head injury. He completed 15-of-25 attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by PJ Walker.

The Oregon product logged a pair of limited practice sessions ahead of Thursday's meeting in the nation's capital, but sat out altogether on Monday. Walker took the majority of first-team reps under centre throughout the week while Adams' status remains uncertain.

On Saturday, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported that the early indications on Adams' health were "positive" and the hope was that Adams would be able to return for Week 9.

In his first season as Calgary's pivot, the Pasadena, Calif. native has thrown for 1,913 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games played.

Like Adams, defensive back Adrian Greene has also been hit with a questionable tag, while star rookie pass-catcher Damien Alford has been listed as out with a hamstring injury.