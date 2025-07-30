Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will not dress Thursday against the Ottawa Redblacks after leaving early in Calgary's Week 8 matchup with the Montreal Alouettes.

P.J. Walker will start for the Stampeders, adding a CFL start to a resume that already includes the XFL and NFL. The 30-year-old quarterback completed three of seven passes for 20 yards in place of Adam's last week.

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported over the weekend that early indications on Adams' health were positive, but Lalji noted Wednesday that Adams had some setbacks as this week progressed.

Adams took a hard hit in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Montreal Alouettes while escaping the pocket in the third quarter. The nine-year veteran took a moment to get back on his feet and was assessed for a head injury.

Adams completed 15-of-25 attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown before departing in the 23-21 loss.

In his first season as Calgary's pivot, the Pasadena, Calif., native has thrown for 1,913 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games played.

Like Adams, defensive back Adrian Greene has also been hit with a questionable tag, while star rookie pass-catcher Damien Alford has been listed as out with a hamstring injury.