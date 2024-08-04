CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to knock off the Toronto Argonauts 27-23 on Sunday.

Rene Paredes kicked his third and fourth field goals of the game late in the fourth quarter to lead the Stampeders to their come-from-behind victory.

Paredes split the uprights from 44 yards out at 12:55 to give the Stampeders (4-4) their first lead of the game before Calgary’s defence went to work.

Mike Rose sacked Toronto quarterback Cameron Dukes for a loss before Julian Howsare knocked down a pass to cause a turnover on downs.

Paredes then booted a 49-yard field goal with 39 seconds left on the clock to round out the scoring.

The Argos had a late chance to take back the lead, but Calgary cornerback Demerio Houston picked off a deflected pass by Dukes with six seconds remaining to secure the victory for the Stamps.

Marken Michel and Cam Echols caught touchdown passes from Calgary quarterback Jake Maier, while Paredes also had a single for the Stampeders, who have won all four games they’ve played at McMahon Stadium this season.

Dukes ran for a touchdown and threw another for the Argonauts (4-4), who led 23-6 heading into the final quarter.

Richie Sindani and Ka’Deem Carey, who both previously played for the Stampeders, also scored touchdowns for Toronto.

Safety Royce Metchie, another former Stampeder, played well on defence for the Argos as he forced a fumble and had an interception.

Liam Hajrullahu booted the opening kickoff 100 yards through the end zone, while John Haggerty kicked an 88-yard punt for another single in the third quarter.

After Hajrullahu’s single, the Stamps appeared poised to answer right back when receiver Reggie Begelton hauled in a 23-yard pass from Maier at the Toronto 10-yard line. It looked as if Begelton fumbled the ball and after a quick review it was determined that Metchie stripped the ball out and it was recovered by teammate Benjie Franklin.

Dukes led the Argos on an eight-play, 78-yard drive that he capped off by running for a four-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Stamps got on the scoreboard at 4:30 of the second quarter when Paredes booted a 51-yard field goal.

Metchie made his presence known a short time later when he picked off an errant pass by Maier and ran it back 32 yards to Calgary’s seven-yard line.

On the next play, Sindani caught a seven-yard pass from Dukes in the end zone to put the Argos up 15-3.

After Paredes kicked a 43-yard field goal, Dukes responded by engineering a nine-play, 70-yard drive that Carey completed by running for a two-yard TD with 46 seconds remaining before the halftime intermission.

Haggerty put the Argos up 23-6 with his punt single for the only point of the third quarter.

Just 38 seconds into the fourth quarter, Michel caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Maier to punctuate an eight-play, 70-yard drive.

After Paredes kicked the convert, he booted the ensuing kickoff through the end zone for a single.

The Stamps kept their momentum going as Echols hauled in a long pass from Maier and fell just short of the goal line. Since he wasn’t touched when he fell to the turf, Echols had the wherewithal to get up and dive into the end zone for a 40-yard TD to cap off a quick five-play, 80-yard drive.

UP NEXT

Argonauts: Host the Calgary Stampeders (4-4) on Friday.

Stampeders: Visit the Toronto Argonauts (4-4) on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.