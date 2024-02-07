The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive back Kobe Williams, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was set to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

Williams started all 18 regular season games for the Stamps in 2023, recording 45 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and eight pass knockdowns.

The Arizona State product also had a pair of tackles in the Western semifinal.

Williams first joined the Stampeders in 2021 after spending time with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 30 career games, Williams had 76 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 10 pass knockdowns.