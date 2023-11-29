The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Tommy Stevens, the team announced Wednesday.

We have re-signed QB Tommy Stevens!@sentinelstorage | #TogetherWeRide — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) November 29, 2023

Stevens, 26, has served as the Stamps’ short-yardage quarterback for the past two seasons and produced a team-leading 15 rushing touchdowns during that period.

The Indianapolis, Ind., native has dressed for all 36 regular-season games and both playoff contests since joining the Red and White in 2022.

In 36 career games, the former Mississippi State Bulldogs has 100 carries for 448 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 completions on 18 pass attempts for 58 yards and one major.