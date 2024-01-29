Titus Wall will return to the Calgary Stampeders for a third season.

The club announced the re-signing of the 24-year-old defensive back on Monday.

Wall started 11 games for the team last season at strongside linebacker before a season-ending injury in September. Wall recorded 55 defensive tackles, including five for a loss, seven special teams tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

A product of Missouri State, Wall has 94 tackles, three interceptions including a pick-six and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 21 career games with the Stampeders.

Wall had set to become a free agent on Feb. 13.