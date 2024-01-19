The Calgary Stampeders have re-signs American defensive lineman Julian Howsare, the club announced.

He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Howsare started all 18 regular-season games for the Stamps last season, recording 48 defensive tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Altoona,. Penn., native spent the first four seasons of his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In 80 regular season games, Howsare has recorded 160 tackles including 13 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, three forced fumbles, three knockdowns, two interceptions and six special-teams tackles.