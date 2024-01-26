The Calgary Stampeders announced Friday they have signed American running back Dedrick Mills.

The Nebraska product from Waycross, G.A., led the Stampeders in rushing this past season with 802 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 14 games.

Mills, 27, also had 21 catches for 123 yards and three kickoff returns for 55 yards.

Mills joined the Stampeders in 2022 and worked in tandem with fellow running back Ka'Deem Carey.

The Stampeders also re-signed University of Calgary product and native Calgarian Nick Statz.

Statz, 27, had five defensive tackles, two special teams stops, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one knockdown.