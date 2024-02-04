The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive back Branden Dozier, the team announced Sunday.

Dozier, 30, made 16 starts for the Stampeders during the 2023 season.

The Kansas native made 63 tackles, including four tackles for loss, seven special-teams stops, two sacks, two fumble recoveries.

In 88 career regular-season games for the Stamps, the Montreal Alouettes (2017-18) and the BC Lions (2019), the UNC-Charlotte alum has 352 defensive tackles, including nine tackles for loss, 71 special-teams tackles, five sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 21 knockdowns.

Dozier originally signed with the Stampeders in 2020 and has played 37 games over three seasons for the Red and White (2021-23).