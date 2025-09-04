The Calgary Stampeders have released American running back Eno Benjamin, the team announced on Thursday.

The Arizona State product has suited up with Calgary twice this season - Weeks 3 and 5 - recording 80 kickoff return yards, 43 punt return yards, seven rushing yards, and one reception for 10 yards.

The 26-year-old had stints with the NFL's Arizona Caridnals, Houston Texans , and New Orleans Saints, registering 431 yards and three touchdowns on 111 carries across 24 games.