The Calgary Stampeders released veteran wide receiver Markeith Ambles, it was announced Friday evening.

The 31-year-old from McDonough, Ga., has played in four games for the Stamps this season, catching 15 passes for 193 yards. It was his second season for the Stampeders after playing with the club from 2018 to 2021.

Sorta shocked to see Markeith Ambles released by the Stamps after they listed him as out for tonight. He was a two-time Stamp who had grown a chemistry with Jake Maier and contributed recently…193 yards and 15 catches in four games. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) September 22, 2023

Ambles joined the Toronto Argonauts for the 2022 season and set career-highs across the board, catching 72 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns. He also had three catches for 47 yards as the Argos defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.

Ambles was released by the Argonauts earlier this summer and re-joined the Stamps as a free agent.

Calgary (4-9) hosts the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) at McMahon Stadium Saturday afternoon.