Stampeders sign American RB Benjamin
Published
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Eno Benjamin, the team announced on Thursday.
The Arizona State product has suited up with Calgary twice this season - Weeks 3 and 5 - recording 80 kickoff return yards, 43 punt return yards, seven rushing yards, and one reception for 10 yards.
The 26-year-old had stints with the NFL's Arizona Caridnals, Houston Texans , and New Orleans Saints, registering 431 yards and three touchdowns on 111 carries across 24 games.