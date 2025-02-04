The Calgary Stampeders have signed American wide receiver Dominique Rhymes, the team announced on Tuesday. He was released by Ottawa on Feb. 1 .

Rhymes has played 90 career CFL games with the BC Lions and Ottawa Redblacks over seven seasons. The 31-year-old played last season with the Redblacks, his second stint in Ottawa, and posted 1,011 yards and two touchdowns in 18 games.It was the third 1,000-yard season of his career.

“I’m excited to be back in the West and to be back with V.A. – we’ve done some special things together,” said Rhymes. “I’m also happy to be joining a team that wants me as much as I want them and I’m looking forward to a great ride this season.”

The Miami, Fla., native has totalled 4,936 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, including a career high 1,401 and 11 touchdowns in 2022 with the BC Lions when he was named a CFL and West Division all-star.

“We’re excited to have Dom with the Red and White,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s an accomplished receiver who makes plays with the ball and we’re excited to see what he can do for our team.”