CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed American defensive back Demerio Houston to a two-year contract Tuesday.

Calgary reached an agreement in principle with Houston, a 2023 CFL all-star, last week.

The Stampeders also announced the signing of American quarterback Matt Shiltz. The club also reached an agreement in principle last week with Shiltz.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound Houston led the CFL in interceptions (seven) and defensive takeaways (10) last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Houston registered 50 tackles in 15 regular-season games and helped Winnipeg reach the Grey Cup game for a fourth straight year.

Houston joined the Bombers in 2021, helping them win the Grey Cup that year.

He appeared in 30 regular-season contests in Manitoba, registering 84 tackles, three special-teams tackles, nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Shiltz appeared in 11 regular-season games — three starts — last year with Hamilton. He completed 108-of-161 passes (67.1 per cent) for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran 23 times for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Shiltz began his CFL career with Montreal (2017-19, 2021). He has appeared in 78 career regular-season games, completing 338-of-517 passes (65.4 per cent) for 4,357 yards and 19 TDs while running 101 times for 615 yards and four touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.