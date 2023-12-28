The Calgary Stampeders announced the signing of defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. on Thursday.

The 26-year-old product of Lamar has 23 games of CFL experience, having suited up for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes in 2021 and 2022.

Over his time in the CFL, the Beaumont, TX native recorded 58 defensive tackles, 11 special-teams tackles and four interceptions.

Randle attended New England Patriots camp in 2023 and appeared in three preseason games.

The Stampeders get their 2024 preseason underway on May 25 with a game against the BC Lions before opening their regular season on June 7 against the Ticats.