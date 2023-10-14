The Calgary Stampeders have signed former NFL veteran defensive lineman Damontre Moore, the team announced Saturday.

Moore, 31, played eight seasons in the NFL, appearing in 66 career games across stints with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers. Moore was originally drafted by the Giants with the 81st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Texas A&M Aggie amassed 97 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his time in the NFL.

A native Texan, Moore came north of the border last season and played one game for the Toronto Argonauts.

Moore most recently spent time on the Montreal Alouettes' practice roster.