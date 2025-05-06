The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian wide receiver Damien Alford to a CFL contract on Tuesday.

Alford, 24, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 CFL Draft by the Stampeders out of Utah of the NCAA and joins Calgary after attending a rookie mini-camp with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

The 6-foot-2 receiver previously played in Syracuse where he had 1,291 receiving yards with seven touchdowns in four seasons with the Orange.

His best season came during the 2023 campaign where he had 610 receiving yards and three touchdown on 33 receptions.

The Montreal native transferred to Utah in 2024 where he appeared in four games and didn't record any stats.

Calgary also signed American defensive back DeShawn Pace to a CFL contract on Tuesday.

Pace played four seasons with the University of Cincinnati, where he had 244 tackles with three sacks and six interceptions.

He transferred to University of Central Florida last season where he had 40 solo tackles and two inceptions/

He is the brother of Ivan Pace Jr., who plays for the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.