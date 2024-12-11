CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed veteran kicker Rene Parades on Wednesday while also restructuring quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s deal.

Calgary signed Parades to a two-year contract extension. The Canadian was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The Stampeders acquired Adams last month from the B.C. Lions. The club and player agreed to terms on a restructured contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

"The restructured contract will give us more salary-cap flexibility to sign free agents and retain our own players who will be eligible for free agency in February,” Dave Dickenson, Calgary's head coach and general manager, said in a statement. “Vernon remains under contract for the next two seasons and we’re excited to have him in Calgary.”

Adams, an eight-year CFL veteran, posted a 6-3 record last season with B.C., completing 197-of-302 passes (65.2 per cent) for 2,929 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He recorded six 300-yard passing games while also rushing for 213 yards and three TDs in 40 attempts. He completed 20-of-33 passes for 317 yards with two TDs and three interceptions in B.C.'s 28-19 West Division semifinal loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Paredes, a six-time all-star, has played 13 seasons with Calgary — ranking him fourth all-time in franchise history in terms of longevity — and his 229 regular-season games place him second in the Stampeders record books.

He made 41 of his 44 field-goal attempts (93.2-per-cent success rate) over 18 games in 2024.

Paredes has played 248 career regular-season and post-season games for the Stampeders since signing as a free agent in 2011. His 2,286 career regular-season points place him eighth on the CFL’s all-time list and he was part of Grey Cup-winning teams in 2014 and 2018.

“I’m very excited to be back with the organization,” Paredes said in a release. “My family and I love the city and it’s a blessing to have spent my entire career as a Stampeder. The last two seasons have been a challenge for us as a team but I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help turn things around.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.