The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday they have signed Canadians Kwadwo Boahen, Rodeem Brown, Campbell Fair, Sebastian Howard, Ryan Leder, and Alexandre Marcoux.

In other transaction news, the Stampeders have released 🇺🇸 LB Adarius Taylor.@sentinelstorage | #TogetherWeRide🐎 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) November 20, 2023

Boahen, a native Calgarian, was a third-round draft pick by the Stamps, was a Canada West all-star for the University of Alberta this past season after recording 30 tackles including five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass breakups and one blocked kick.

Brown, a second-round draft pick by the Montreal Alouettes in 2022, signed with the Stampeders in June of 2023 and made his Canadian Football League debut as a reserve offensive lineman on Aug. 25.

Fair attended 2023 training camp with the Stampeders and had a brief stint on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ practice roster before returning to the University of Ottawa.

Howard, a sixth-round draft choice of the Stampeders in the 2023 draft, returned for a third season at Saint Mary’s after attending Stampeders training camp.

Leder finished the 2023 season on the Stamps’ practice roster after completing his final university season at McMaster.

Marcoux was drafted by the Stampeders in the fourth round of the 2023 draft and played in eight games with McGill University.