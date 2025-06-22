The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran linebacker Adam Bighill to their practice roster, the team announced on Sunday.

Bighill is a three-time winner of the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player award.

Bighill, 36, appeared in 10 games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers a season ago, where he collected 48 tackles and one sack.

A veteran of 12 seasons and 210 CFL games combined between the regular and postseason, Bighill comes with a resume that puts him among the best in league history at his position.

Bighill was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player following the 2015, 2018 and 2021 seasons, has been a CFL All-Star six times and a CFL West All-Star eight times.

The Montesano, Wash., product has won three Grey Cup rings – one as a member of the BC Lions and two with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Bighill started his career with the Lions in 2011, and after six seasons in BC, spent a year in the NFL - where he saw action in three games with the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

Upon his return to the CFL a year later with Winnipeg, Bighill picked up right where he left off, being named a CFL All-Star in his first season with the Bombers.

Bighill ranks sixth in CFL history with 939 defensive tackles and also has 39 tackles for loss, 71 special-teams stops, 50 sacks, 15 interceptions including one pick-six, 11 fumble recoveries including three returned for touchdowns, 14 forced fumbles and 25 knockdowns.