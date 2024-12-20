The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Calgary through the 2026 season.

Philpot was slated to become a free agent in February.

The Delta, B.C. native played all 18 games last season, catching 66 passes for 659 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 15 carries for 115 yards.

“A key to our growth as a team will be the continued development of our talented young players and Jalen definitely fits that description,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We’re glad to bring him back and look forward to watching him take the next step in his career progression.”

“I’m excited to be back in Calgary,” said Philpot. “I’m looking forward to trying to change the narrative and help bring the team back to its winning culture.”

The 24-year-old was selected by the Stamps in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft. Philpot has suited up in 32 career games, hauling in 89 catches for 976 yards and six touchdowns, adding 217 rushing yards and 573 kickoff-return yards.