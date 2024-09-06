The Calgary Stampeders have lost three straight games and sit fourth in the West Division, just half a game ahead of Edmonton following a 35-20 loss to the Elks on Labour Day.

Ahead of Saturday’s Battle of Alberta rematch against the Elks, the Stampeders announced that Logan Bonner would get the start ahead of Jake Maier.

Maier, 27, struggled badly against the Elks on Monday, throwing four interceptions in the loss. Over the course of Calgary’s losing streak, Maier has thrown just two touchdowns to five interceptions as the Stampeders have been outscored 105-74.

Bonner, who threw for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns at Utah State in 2022. The 26-year-old signed with Calgary in May 2023 and has made two appearances this season in relief, completing eight of 14 passes for 94 yards.

Maier is listed on the depth chart as the backup. He has completed 231-of-368 passes for 2,921 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

“I’ve got faith in Jake [Maier], I do. You guys know that. But I’ve got to at least explore a little bit,” Dickinson told the media prior to the club releasing it's depth chart on Friday. “I like to give [the quarterback] a chance to succeed. If I feel like the reason we’re losing is any one position and I’ve got a guy I’m confident in, I’ll make that change.

​"I take input, but I’ve also got to be fair,” Dickenson said. “I do think everyone is at least repping. It’s tough, I’m not saying that quarterback has been any different from a lot of players on our team and coaches. Everybody needs to be a little bit better and it’s obvious. We all know that we have to handle it as we do.”

The Stamps are last in the CFL with 266 points scored and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Dickinson had several quarterback options to choose from.

The team signed veteran Matthew Shiltz this past off-season after he spent the past two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He started 11 games in 2023 and passed for 1,556 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Calgary could have also turned to short-yardage quarterback Tommy Stevens. The 27-year-old has played in 11 games this season, rushing 41 times for 123 yards and eight touchdowns. Stevens will remain active as the third quarterback on the depth chart.

“Matt’s trying to get in the mix. Tommy wants a package. Logan has showed up from the get-go and looked good,” Dickenson said. “Just trying to have the best roster I can.”

With seven games remaining on the schedule, five against West Division opponents, the Stampeders will need to figure things out quickly in order to make the postseason.

“Everybody feels the same way right now. That feeling of ‘Hey we’ve got to get hot and be a better football team,’” said Maier. “I think we’re all in that together in the West right now.”