Quarterback Jake Maier is expected to get the start for the Calgary Stampeders in Saturday's matchup against the Montreal Alouettes.

Maier was benched for last week's 37-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks after tossing four interceptions in the Labour Day Classic. Logan Bonner got his first career CFL start and threw five interceptions in the blowout loss.

The Stampeders (4-8) have lost four games in a row and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004. They sit last in the West Division.

Maier, 27, has played 12 games this season, passing for 2,921 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Over his four-year CFL career, all with the Stampeders, Maier has thrown for 10,765 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.

“I need to step back and figure out what is going to resonate and who is going to listen and who is willing to put in the hard work,” Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said after Saturday's blowout loss. “It’s not going to change overnight, though. Right now we are not a good football team, we are not doing a lot of things well. We are doing very little well.”