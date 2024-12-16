The Calgary Stampeders' coaching staff for 2025 has been overhauled after the departure two longtime members.

Craig Dickenson, older brother of head coach Dave Dickenson, takes over as special teams co-ordinator for Mark Kilam who held the position for 15 years. The Edmonton Elks hired Kilam as head coach.

Bob Slowik was promoted to defensive co-ordinator. After 15 years with the Stampeders, including six as defensive co-ordinator, Brent Monson was reportedly headed to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

After 18 straight years of making the CFL playoffs, the Stampeders finished last in 2024 with a record of 5-12-1.

Other additions to the coaching staff announced Monday were John Bowman (defensive line), Marcus Klund (linebackers, run-game co-ordinator), Barron Miles (defensive backs), Markus Howell (receivers), Ucambre Williams (running backs, assistant offensive line).

Howell won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2008 and Williams also did in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.