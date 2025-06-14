Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Reggie Begelton has exited Saturday's game against the Toronto Argonauts with a right leg injury.

On the first drive of the game, Begelton got tangled up with an Argonauts player and went down to the ground holding his right leg and was in visible discomfort. He needed help to get off the field from teammates and was not putting any weight on his leg.

After getting checked out in the training tent, Begelton was on the sidelines with ice around his right knee and crutches and still wasn't putting weight on his leg.

In the Stampeders' season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 1, the 31-year-old had 58 yards receiving and zero touchdowns.

This is Begelton's eighth season in the CFL, all with the Stampeders. He helped Calgary win the 2018 Grey Cup and is a three-time CFL All-Star.