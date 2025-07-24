Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Damien Alford left Thursday’s Week 8 contest against the Montreal Alouettes in the first quarter after the rookie appeared to suffer a lower-body injury.

Alford, 24, brought in a seven-yard catch and attempted to plant into the turf before falling awkwardly. He remained down on the field and could be seen grabbing the back of his right thigh before walking off under his own power.

Selected first overall by the Stampeders in the 2025 draft, Alford has shown immediate rapport with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. with 12 catches for 300 yards and five touchdowns over the first six games of the season.

The Montreal native played four seasons with the Syracuse Orange before transferring to Utah for his senior season, and recorded 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions across 46 games played in his NCAA career.