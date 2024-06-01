Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry confirmed he would miss the entire 2024 season after sustaining a knee injury in practice earlier this week.

It's his second serious season-ending injury in as many seasons as an Achilles injury cut his 2023 campaign short after just three games.

"Just wanted to give an update. I'll be out for another season as I suffered a ruptured patella tendon, torn ACL, and a torn meniscus on Tuesday! I don't know what God's doing but I trust him and his plan. He gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. We'll be back," Henry wrote Saturday in a post on X.

Henry caught 14 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown before tearing his Achilles last season. In 25 career CFL games, the 27-year-old has 87 catches for 1,375 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Henry split his collegiate career between Georgia Southern and West Georgia. He also played with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints but did not appear in an NFL regular-season game.

Henry has spent his entire three-year CFL career with the Stamps.