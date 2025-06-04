The Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry will not be making his season debut any time soon, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Lalji notes that Henry was placed on the six-game injured list at the start of training camp and could be sidelined until Labour Day or beyond.

Henry, 28, missed all of last season after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon last May.

The Tifton, Ga. native also missed significant time in 2023, playing in just three games for the Stamps before going down with an Achilles injury.

Henry enjoyed a breakout 2022 season that saw him record 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns on 62 receptions. He earned CFL West All-Star honours that season, but has played in just three games in two years since.

Without their star receiver, the Stampeders played to a CFL-worst 5-12-1 record last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Calgary kicks off their 2025 regular season on Saturday with a matchup against old friend Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.