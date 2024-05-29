Malik Henry is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a patellar tendon injury during practice on Tuesday that will require corrective surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Henry played in just three games a season ago due to a season-ending Achilles injury. He caught 14 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a heart-breaking situation after seeing Malik work so hard to come back from his Achilles tendon injury last year,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson in a news release. “As an organization, we will do everything we can to support Malik. In the meantime, we have to continue in our preparations for the season and have everyone step up to help fill the void.”

In 25 career CFL games, the 27-year-old has 87 catches for 1,375 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Henry split his collegiate career between Georgia Southern and West Georgia. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints but did not appear in an NFL regular season game.

Henry has spent his entire three-year CFL career with the Stamps.