Calgary's McMahon Stadium will host the 113th Grey Cup in 2026, the city confirmed Friday.

The CFL's championship game was last played in Calgary in 2019, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 in their first of their four straight trips to the Grey Cup.

Next year will mark the sixth time McMahon Stadium has hosted the Grey Cup, the first of which came in 1975 when Edmonton defeated the Montreal Alouettes 9-8 in the 63rd Grey Cup. It also hosted the festivities in 1993, 2000, 2009 and 2019.

Next year’s Grey Cup will be played at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

The Stampeders have failed to reach the Grey Cup since winning the league title in 2018 with a 27-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The team has work to do to make a run in time for 2026 after seeing their 18-season playoff streak end with a 5-12-1 record this year, the worst mark in the CFL.

More details to follow