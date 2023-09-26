The Toronto Argonauts could have a new face under centre on Friday night when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Cameron Dukes took QB1 reps at the team's walkthrough on Tuesday, TSN's Matt Scianitti notes, seemingly about to be handed a start ahead of Chad Kelly.

Cameron Dukes took QB1 reps at #Argos walkthrough Tuesday. Sounds like Chad Kelly will not start, but could play at some point vs #Bombers @CFLonTSN #TSN_Edge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 26, 2023

Scianitti also notes that Kelly could play even with a Dukes start, but the Ole Miss product might be rested with the Argos having locked up the first seed in the East Division with five games left in the season.

Dukes, 25, is in his first season with the 12-1 Argos. having spent 2022 with the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League.

He's seen playing time in all 13 of the Argos' games this season, throwing for 63 yards on 8-for-15 passing and an interception. On the ground, Dukes has rushed for four touchdowns on 15 carries.

A native of Sheperdsville, KY, Dukes is a product of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY.