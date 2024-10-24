EDMONTON — Cameron Dukes will be the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback for their regular-season finale against the Edmonton Elks on Friday night.

Dukes was listed as the No. 1 quarterback on Toronto's depth chart Thursday. Veteran Nick Arbuckle will be his backup with incumbent Chad Kelly serving as the club's third quarterback.

Dukes started eight regular-season games this season — Arbuckle made the other — while Kelly missed Toronto's first nine contest while serving a CFL-issued suspension for violating its gender-based violence program.

The CFL reinstated Kelly in August.

The move isn't a surprise given Toronto (10-7) has already clinched second in the East and will host the Ottawa Redblacks (8-7-1) in the division semifinal Nov. 2.

Edmonton (6-11) has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Starting offensive linemen Dylan Giffen and Dejon Allen won't dress for Toronto. Neither will defensive end Robbie Smith and receiver/returner Janarion Grant.

Canadian offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar comes off the injured list and will start at left guard. Fellow Canadian Ryan Hunter, Toronto's nominee for the CFL's outstanding lineman award, will back up MacKellar.

Canadian John Bosse will start at left tackle, a spot Hunter had played recently with American Isiah Cage hurt.

The same applies for running back Ka'Deem Carey, who's just 29 yards short of eclipsing his career-high 1,088 yards. Deonta McMahon will start with Canadian Daniel Adeboboye listed as the backup ahead of Carey.

Folarin Orimolade will move over to Smith's defensive end spot, with Derek Parrish assuming Orimolade's position.

Toronto will also dress starting linebacker Wynton McManis, but he'll back up starting Canadian Jack Cassar. Canadian Tunde Adeleke will back up Tyshon Blackburn at another linebacking spot.

And in the secondary, halfback DaShaun Amos — the club's nominee for outstanding defensive player — will back up Mark Milton, who'll make the switch to the field side with Kenneth George Jr. starting at the boundary halfback spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.