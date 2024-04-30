SCOREBOARD

Canada's top high school football players to be showcased in CFC Prospect Game

CFC Prospect Game CFC Prospect Game - Canadafootballchat.com
Published

Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are ready to bring the top high school football talent in Canada to the national stage for the fourth edition of the CFC Prospect Game.

The CFC Prospect Game, featuring 75 of the top Canadian high school prospects, is taking place at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Friday, May 31 at 11:15 a.m. EST.

CFL on TSN panelists Davis Sanchez and Milt Stegall will return for round two as special guest head coaches after Team Sanchez defeated Team Stegall at last year’s event.

The selection process included a cross-country tour visiting ten cities featuring a professional combine setting including 40 yard dash, shuttle, vertical and broad jump events.

“We are excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game. We have had some great players participate in past games including Mississippi State’s Albert Reece IV, Ohio QB Callum Wither, Wisconsin’s Rapheal Dunn, and Eastern Washington’s Nolan Ulm. That said, this roster is the deepest of the four years." said Lee Barette, President of CanadaFootballChat.com.

CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde added that these rosters represent an invitation to Canadians to get to know this country’s future football stars before they become household names.

"The CFC Prospect Game is all about 'opportunity'. It's an opportunity for the top high school players in Canada to go head-to-head with their peers from across the country, and it's an opportunity for Canadian football fans to get a look at the next Jevon Holland, Mathieu Betts, Chase Brown, Brady Oliveira, Josh Palmer, or Nathan Rourke before the rest of the world gets to know who they are. For hardcore fans of Canadian football, and fans of Canadians in football, this game is a ‘must see’ event."

Click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game. 

CFC Prospect Game History

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at the Stadium at TD Place in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to sign with NCAA programs. The first edition featured CFL legends Henry Burris and Matt Dunigan as head coaches, with Team Burris prevailing in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. Mississippi State offensive tackle Albert Reese IV, and Ohio quarterback Callum Wither are two alumni to keep tabs on this fall.  

There is also a group of standout U Sports prospects from the inaugural game who will be eligible to be selected in the 2025 CFL Drafts including WR Kassem Ferdinand (Carleton), OL Keegan O’Neil (Western), OL Giordano Vaccaro (Manitoba), DL Jordan Friesen (Manitoba), OL Ethan Pyle (Guelph), DB Tanner Reiber (Saskatchewan), RB Ryker Frank (Saskatchewan), REC Kolby Hurford (Alberta) and DL Max von Muehldorfer (Western).

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game on TSN returned in 2022 featuring 69 of the top Canadian football prospects at the Stadium at TD Place. The second edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN featured CFL legends Matt Dunigan returning, and Davis Sanchez making his first appearance as head coach. Team Sanchez ended up getting the better of Team Dunigan in a high scoring 49-24 contest.

The 2022 roster has produced multiple NCAA commits including Raphael Dunn (Wisconsin), Everett Small (Eastern Michigan), Nathan Pahanich (Wake Forest), Joshua Shuetzmann (Old Dominion and Noah Stanley (Maine). Another 2022 prospect to watch is Defensive MVP Antoine Deslauriers, who currently has 18 NCAA offers including powerhouse programs Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida State.

The third edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place last year featuring CFL legends Davis Sanchez returning, and Milt Stegall making his first appearance as head coach. Team Sanchez earned their second straight triumph with a 24-12 victory over Team Stegall. 

Two prospects from 2023 rosters to keep track of on the recruiting trail are Quebec natives Shekai Mills-Knight and Sidney Rouleau. Mills-Knight has already received 18 NCAA offers including Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon, while Rouleau has racked up 6 offers including Miami, Nebraska and Tennessee.

This year’s game will also feature a halftime exhibition of high school girls tackle football teams from Ontario.

*Denotes Development Squad invitee

**Roster alphabetical by Last name

***Team Sanchez and Team Stegall roster draft will be done Monday, May 27 on CFC

 

CFC Game Roster

 
No. FIRST NAME LAST NAME POS HT WT 2023 School PROV
58 Tristan Aherne OL 6'4 280 Henry Wise Wood Alberta
86 Nygiel Augustin REC 6'1 175 Jacques-Rousseau Quebec
56 Daler Bal OL 6'4 240 South Carleton Ontario
36 Antoine Beaudoin Sam/FS 6'2 185 Rivière-du-Loup Quebec
84 Keaton Belsher REC 6'2 185 Central Saskatchewan
54 Jonatan Bezverhnii OL 6'5 290 Saint-George Quebec
31 Cameron Bourdeau RB 5'10 185 A.B. Lucas Ontario
26 Peyton Briere DB 5'11 185 Duchess Park British Columbia
37 Kamden Brooks Sam/FS 6'2 180 Woodlawn Nova Scotia
52 James Carr OL 6'4 325 Paul Kane Alberta
75 Peterson Claude DT 6'3 335 Richmond Quebec
22 Jaxon Daniels DB 6'0 165 Cold Lake Alberta
63 Elliot Demaine OL 6'7 255 St Patrick Ontario
19 Ariel Diakiese DB 6'2 180 College de Montreal Quebec
38 Bryan Dieujuste Sam/FS 5'11 190 Jasper Place Alberta
90 Landon Dingee DE 6'2 205 Harrison Trimble New Brunswick
24 Troy Dottin DB 5'11 150 Lower Canada College Quebec
45 Bennett Fauth LB 6'2 205 Cochrane Alberta
42 Dylan Finch LB 6'1 210 Clarkson Ontario
12 Louis Fortier QB 6'4 215 Armand-Corbeil Quebec
27 Ryder Frampton DB 5'11 180 George McDougall Alberta
28 Adrian Fraser-Maxwell DB 6'0 170 Dalbé-Viau Quebec
44 Felix Gauthier LB 6'2 220 La Courvilloise Quebec
50 Jeremy George OL 6'5 280 Dalbé-Viau Quebec
60 Benjamin Gilbert OL 6'4 290 Baie Saint-François Quebec
32 Andrew Gomon RB 5'9 165 College de Montreal Quebec
17 Ty Gorniak K 5'11 185 Greenall Saskatchewan
40 Colton Gowans LB 6'3 205 Springfield Manitoba
71 Weston Gower DT 6'5 260 Medway Ontario
35 Liam Haggerty Sam/FS 5'11 180 Saunders Ontario
73 Graham Harburn-Weldon DT 6'1 230 Clarkson Ontario
92 Kruze Harden DE 6'1 245 Greenall Saskatchewan
7 Kurtis Harper* RB-HB 6'3 215 Park View Nova Scotia
87 Carter Harrod REC 6'4 200 Millwoods Christian Alberta
14 Ira Hozack P 6'3 175 Medicine Hat Alberta
16 Lucas Hryniuk K 6'0 180 St. Francis Alberta
34 Koen Hubbard Sam/FS 6'3 190 South Delta British Columbia
39 Prince Ikekhide Sam/FS 6'1 190 Pierrefonds Quebec
94 Zian Iseghohi DE 6'0 205 École Vanguard Quebec
41 Colton Jackson-McConnell LB 6'1 200 Bert Church Alberta
59 Louka Lavoie OL 6'4 275 Collège Boisbriand Quebec
15 Andrew Lawson P 6'2 185 Southridge British Columbia
23 Grant Lee DB 6'0 180 Clarkson Ontario
57 Olivier Léonard OL 6'4 270 Hormisdas-Gamelin Quebec
83 Kamron Lucky REC 6'3 175 Essex Ontario
43 Ryan Mande LB 5'11 200 Dalbé-Viau Quebec
93 Breylon McCuller DE 6'5 240 Carson Graham British Columbia
2 Hayden McLeod REC 5'10 170 Miller Saskatchewan
88 Darius McNeal-Cruickshank REC 6'1 170 Laurenhill Quebec
51 Carson Medcalf OL 6'3 275 St. Andrew's College Ontario
95 Jacob Mercier DE 6'3 200 Heritage Quebec
4 Lukas Mihelic TE/HB 6'4 215 Huron Heights Ontario
72 Tate Miller DT 6'2 245 Holy Trinity Ontario
11 Jacob Muller QB 5'11 175 Clarkson Ontario
20 Nathan Nadeau DB 6'0 160 Confederation Ontario
1 Mikun Odunuga REC 5'11 185 Dakota Manitoba
53 Henry Paquet OL 6'5 325 Nicolas-Gatineau Quebec
74 Reignan Paul-Bryan DT 6'4 280 Arnprior Ontario
80 Liam Piccinin REC 5'11 175 Harry Ainlay Alberta
3 Harrison Price TE/HB 6'3 205 Cochrane Alberta
61 Owen Richardson OL 6'5 275 Clarkson Ontario
10 Justin Royer QB 6'4 190 Chêne-Bleu Quebec
21 Jorel Sahay DB 5'11 170 Clarkson British Columbia
89 Liam Saumure REC 6'3 190 Thousand Islands Ontario
33 Savyan Senat RB 6'0 200 College Bourget Quebec
30 Keene Shigehiro RB 5'9 185 Medicine Hat Alberta
25 Sean Snook-Folami DB 6'3 160 Clarkson Ontario
29 Jackson Sparks DB 6'3 180 Auburn Drive Nova Scotia
5 Ashton St.Germain* QB 6'3 190 St Joseph Ontario
85 Matt Stam REC 6'1 180 Centennial Ontario
81 Jaxson Sterling REC 6'0 175 Salisbury Alberta
62 Anderson Stronach OL 6'6 270 Frontenac Ontario
91 Julian Tepper DE 6'2 230 Lloydminster Alberta
70 Mylo-Elijah Tshinkola DT 6'4 245 Harfang Quebec
13 Rogan Vergata QB 5'10 175 Dakota Manitoba
82 Skyler Wansbrough REC 6'3 190 Smiths Falls Ontario
 

 