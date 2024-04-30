Canada's top high school football players to be showcased in CFC Prospect Game

Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are ready to bring the top high school football talent in Canada to the national stage for the fourth edition of the CFC Prospect Game.

The CFC Prospect Game, featuring 75 of the top Canadian high school prospects, is taking place at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Friday, May 31 at 11:15 a.m. EST.

CFL on TSN panelists Davis Sanchez and Milt Stegall will return for round two as special guest head coaches after Team Sanchez defeated Team Stegall at last year’s event.

The selection process included a cross-country tour visiting ten cities featuring a professional combine setting including 40 yard dash, shuttle, vertical and broad jump events.

“We are excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game. We have had some great players participate in past games including Mississippi State’s Albert Reece IV, Ohio QB Callum Wither, Wisconsin’s Rapheal Dunn, and Eastern Washington’s Nolan Ulm. That said, this roster is the deepest of the four years." said Lee Barette, President of CanadaFootballChat.com.

CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde added that these rosters represent an invitation to Canadians to get to know this country’s future football stars before they become household names.

"The CFC Prospect Game is all about 'opportunity'. It's an opportunity for the top high school players in Canada to go head-to-head with their peers from across the country, and it's an opportunity for Canadian football fans to get a look at the next Jevon Holland, Mathieu Betts, Chase Brown, Brady Oliveira, Josh Palmer, or Nathan Rourke before the rest of the world gets to know who they are. For hardcore fans of Canadian football, and fans of Canadians in football, this game is a ‘must see’ event."

Click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game.

CFC Prospect Game History

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at the Stadium at TD Place in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to sign with NCAA programs. The first edition featured CFL legends Henry Burris and Matt Dunigan as head coaches, with Team Burris prevailing in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. Mississippi State offensive tackle Albert Reese IV, and Ohio quarterback Callum Wither are two alumni to keep tabs on this fall.

There is also a group of standout U Sports prospects from the inaugural game who will be eligible to be selected in the 2025 CFL Drafts including WR Kassem Ferdinand (Carleton), OL Keegan O’Neil (Western), OL Giordano Vaccaro (Manitoba), DL Jordan Friesen (Manitoba), OL Ethan Pyle (Guelph), DB Tanner Reiber (Saskatchewan), RB Ryker Frank (Saskatchewan), REC Kolby Hurford (Alberta) and DL Max von Muehldorfer (Western).

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game on TSN returned in 2022 featuring 69 of the top Canadian football prospects at the Stadium at TD Place. The second edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN featured CFL legends Matt Dunigan returning, and Davis Sanchez making his first appearance as head coach. Team Sanchez ended up getting the better of Team Dunigan in a high scoring 49-24 contest.

The 2022 roster has produced multiple NCAA commits including Raphael Dunn (Wisconsin), Everett Small (Eastern Michigan), Nathan Pahanich (Wake Forest), Joshua Shuetzmann (Old Dominion and Noah Stanley (Maine). Another 2022 prospect to watch is Defensive MVP Antoine Deslauriers, who currently has 18 NCAA offers including powerhouse programs Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida State.

The third edition of the CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place last year featuring CFL legends Davis Sanchez returning, and Milt Stegall making his first appearance as head coach. Team Sanchez earned their second straight triumph with a 24-12 victory over Team Stegall.

Two prospects from 2023 rosters to keep track of on the recruiting trail are Quebec natives Shekai Mills-Knight and Sidney Rouleau. Mills-Knight has already received 18 NCAA offers including Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon, while Rouleau has racked up 6 offers including Miami, Nebraska and Tennessee.

This year’s game will also feature a halftime exhibition of high school girls tackle football teams from Ontario.

*Denotes Development Squad invitee

**Roster alphabetical by Last name

***Team Sanchez and Team Stegall roster draft will be done Monday, May 27 on CFC