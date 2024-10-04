Canadian country star Riegling to headline SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show

Up-and-coming Canadian country music star Owen Riegling will be the headline act for the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show at this season's Grey Cup, taking place on Nov. 17 from BC Place in Vancouver.

“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of the 111th Grey Cup and the SiriusXM Kickoff Show,” said Riegling a news release. “Growing up, I can remember gathering around the TV every year with friends and family to watch the big game and now I’m beyond thankful that my music is the reason I’ll be in attendance this year. See you there!”

The 25-year-old from Mildmay, Ont., won the ‘Breakthrough Artist Of The Year’ and ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Awards last month and has tallied 108 million global streams.

The CFL also announced that TikTok and YouTube pop sensation Sofia Camara will sing O Canada prior to the big game.

“This is truly such an honour to sing the national anthem at the Grey Cup and represent such a beautiful country,” said Camara. “This will be my first time performing in front of this many people and I couldn’t be more excited to share such a special moment to help kick off Grey Cup!”

Internationally acclaimed pop group Jonas Brothers will headline the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show.