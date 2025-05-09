OTTAWA - Canadian defensive back Tunde Adeleke is calling it a career after seven CFL seasons.

The Ottawa Redblacks announced Friday that Adeleke, 29, had retired. Adeleke signed with Ottawa as a free agent after helping the Toronto Argonauts win a Grey Cup title last season.

More surprising, though, was Ottawa also announcing Canadian offensive lineman Dontae Bull had retired. The Redblacks selected the six-foot-seven, 326-pound Bull first overall in 2023.

Also retiring was American defensive lineman Christian Albright, who signed a one-year deal this off-season with Ottawa after appearing in four games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024.

Calgary selected Adeleke in the third round of the '17 CFL draft. He spent two seasons with the Stampeders, winning his first Grey Cup with the club in 2018.

The five-foot-nine, 208-pound Adeleke then joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, remaining there through the 2023 season before signing with Toronto.

Adeleke was a CFL all-star in 2019 and twice an East Division all-star ('19, 2021).

The Redblacks also released defensive lineman Sam Latham and defensive backs Nafees Lyon and Clay Fields III. All three are Americans.

Ottawa also signed running back Elijah Collins, receiver Jaelen Gill, offensive linemen Malcolm Lamar Sr. and Daniel Keys, defensive lineman Jason Williams, linebacker Brendan Jackson and Canadian defensive back Charlie Ringland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.