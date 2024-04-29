CALGARY — Canadian linebacker Charlie Moore retired Monday following three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Calgary selected Moore in the third round of the 2021 CFL draft.

The former Calgary Dino appeared in 45 regular-season games with the Stampeders, registering 32 special-teams tackles and two blocked punts.

Moore, of South Delta, B.C., also had two fumble recoveries and appeared in three playoff games.

Moore helped Calgary win a Vanier Cup title in 2019.

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Canadian defensive back Joseph

REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed All-Canadian defensive back Katley Joseph.

The five-foot-10, 190-pound Ottawa native spent two seasons at the University of Saskatchewan, earning All-Canadian honours in 2023. Joseph appeared in 19 games with the Huskies, recording 52 tackles (two for loss), four interceptions, and two forced fumbles while helping the school reach the 2022 Vanier Cup.

Joseph began his collegiate career at the University of Maine (2018-19). He started 17-of-24 games, recording 69 tackles (four for loss) and an interception and was named to FCS All-American Freshman squad.

Senegal among U Sports quarterbacks participating in CFL program

TORONTO -- Hec Crighton Trophy winner Johnathan Senegal is going to training camp with the defending Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes.

Senegal, a Montreal native who guided the Montreal Carabins to a 2023 Vanier Cup title, will be among nine quarterbacks participating in the CFL's quarterback internship, which begins May 8 with the opening of rookie camps.

Also participating will be Carleton's Tristan Lefebvre (Ottawa Redblacks), Guelph's Tristan Aboud (Toronto Argonauts), Wilfrid Laurier's Taylor Elgersma (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), Manitoba's Jackson Tachinski (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), Alberta's Eli Hetlinger (Saskatchewan Roughriders), Windsor's Danny Skelton (Calgary Stampeders), Bishop's Justin Quirion (Edmonton Elks) and UBC's Derek Engel (B.C. Lions).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.