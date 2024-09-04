Vernon Adam Jr. is back practising with the B.C. Lions but Canadian Nathan Rourke will remain the club's starting quarterback.

The action begins Friday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Rourke will make a fourth straight start Friday night when B.C. (6-6) visits the Montreal Alouettes (10-1). Head coach Rick Campbell said this week he hopes Adams could dress for the game and possibly be ready to play, if needed.

Adams suffered a knee injury in B.C.'s 25-0 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 1. He started the Lions' first eight games, leading the team to a 5-3 record.

B.C. re-signed Rourke last month after he was released by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Rourke was the CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2022 while with the Lions.

Adams practised with B.C.'s second-team offence this week.

Rourke completed 21-of-30 passes for 325 yards with three TDs and an interception in B.C.'s 38-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in Victoria on Saturday. He also ran three times for 29 yards and a touchdown as the Lions snapped a five-game losing streak.

Overall, Rourke, has completed 51-of-86 passes (59.3 per cent) for 695 yards with three TDs and four interceptions since his return. He has also rushed 11 times for 119 yards (10.7-yard average) and a touchdown.

Rourke and Co. face a tough challenge versus Montreal. The defending Grey Cup champions will not only be rested coming off a bye week but are also riding a five-game win streak.

Montreal is also 6-0 versus the West Division and 5-1 at home. B.C. is 2-2 against East Division teams but 2-5 on the road.

Montreal's defence is ranked first overall in fewest offensive points allowed (18.7 per game), passing touchdowns (11) and offensive TDs (18) and second in offensive yards (339.6 per game) and passing yards (249.1).

Montreal is also second in offensive points scored (27.3 per game) and offensive TDs (32). The Alouettes also rarely beat themselves as they're first in the CFL in fewest turnovers made (15), penalties (66) and yards penalized (608).

Montreal has already clinched an East Division playoff spot. B.C. remains in the thick of the race for first in the West Division, entering action tied atop the standings with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who've won four straight.

Pick: Montreal.

Toronto Argonauts versus Ottawa Redblacks (Saturday afternoon)

At Ottawa, the Redblacks (7-3-1) look to remain unbeaten at TD Place (5-0-1) and move five points ahead of third-place Toronto (6-5) in the East Division. The home team will play six of its remaining seven regular-season games versus Eastern clubs, including the Argos twice. Chad Kelly has posted consecutive 300-yard passing performances in his first two starts with the Double Blue but the visitors are 1-4 on the road and 1-3 within the conference.

Pick: Ottawa.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Saturday afternoon)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (6-6) look to the sweep the home-and-home series. Zach Collaros is expected to start after being knocked out of last week's 35-33 win following a hit from defensive tackle Miles Brown, who received a roughing-the-passer penalty. Trevor Harris threw for 368 yards and three TDs last week in a losing cause as Saskatchewan (5-6-1) has now lost three straight and is riding a six-game winless streak (0-5-1).

Pick: Winnipeg.

Calgary Stampeders versus Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks (4-8) can sweep this series following Monday's 35-20 win. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for a career-best 486 yards and three TDs, two going to Tevin Jones, who had five catches for 208 yards. Jake Maier had 297 passing yards and a TD for Calgary (4-7) but was also intercepted four times. He's expected to start this contest ahead of Logan Bonner, who was four-of-six passing for 33 yards in limited action last week. The Stamps have lost three straight and are 0-5 away from McMahon Stadium.

Pick: Edmonton.

Last week: 2-2.

CP's overall record: 29-23.

Week 14 in the CFL begins Friday night with first-place Montreal Alouettes (10-1) taking on Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions (6-6). The action begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Saturday features the first tripleheader of the season.

The Toronto Argonauts (6-5) and Ottawa Redblacks (7-3-1) kick things off from the nation's capital at 1pm ET/10am PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Next up is the game of the week as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-6) host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-6-1) in the annual Banjo Bowl. Coverage begins at 3pm ET/Noon PT, exclusively on CTV.

The day wraps up with the Calgary Stampeders (4-7) and Edmonton Elks (4-8) squaring off from Commonwealth Stadium at 7pm ET/4pm PT across the TSN Network, TSN.ca and the TSN App.