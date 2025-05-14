REGINA - Canadian offensive lineman Noah Zerr was among seven players released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday.

The six-foot-seven, 330-pound Zerr, of Langenburg, Sask., was entering his second season with the Riders. He was originally taken in the second round, No. 12 overall, in the 2022 CFL draft by the B.C. Lions out of the University of Saskatchewan and also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2023) before signing with the Roughriders.

Defensive backs Leon Jones and Nicario Harper, receiver Ty James, defensive lineman Justin Jefferson, running back Khalan Laborn and global punter Joe Couch were also released. Jones, Harper, James, Jefferson and Laborn were Americans.

Laborn signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent this off-season after spending time in 2024 with Toronto and Ottawa.

The Riders also transferred twin Canadian linebackers Justin and Jordan Herdman-Reed along with American offensive lineman Julius Buelow to the suspended list.

---

Veteran receiver Odoms-Dukes released by Edmonton Elks

EDMONTON — Veteran American receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes was released Wednesday by the Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot-three, 216-pound Odoms-Dukes was in his first season with Edmonton after starting his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2002.

He appeared in 18 regular-season games with Calgary, registering 71 receptions for 798 yards and three touchdowns.

Edmonton also released defensive backs Kalon Barnes, Jalen Green and Jonathan Giustini, receiver Corey Crooms Jr., linebacker Daniel Green and defensive linemen Josh Landry and Elijah McAllister. All but Guisitini, of Calgary, are American.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.