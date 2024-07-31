Different season, same situation for Tre Ford.

The Canadian quarterback will make his first start of 2024 on Saturday night when Edmonton (0-7) visits the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-2). Ford, of Niagara Falls, Ont., started his first game last season after the Elks had dropped eight straight and ended up leading the franchise to all four of its victories over his 10 starts.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound Ford again showed his athleticism and dynamic ability in last week's 44-28 home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He replaced starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the fourth quarter and quickly gave Edmonton fans something to cheer about, completing 10-of-15 passes for 121 yards and three TDs while running three times for 19 yards.

And it wasn't just that Ford was effective, he provided excitement with his ability to escape a collapsing pocket and thread the needle on a completion downfield.

Then again, that knack for turning potential disaster into something good was on full display last season when Ford not only breathed much-needed life into Edmonton's campaign but also provided long-suffering Elks fans with some optimism and hope.

But Edmonton's '22 first-round draft pick from Waterloo was relegated to backup status after Edmonton signed veteran Bethel-Thompson to a one-year deal in the off-season.

Unfortunately for Edmonton, Ford _ Canadian university football's top player in 2021 _ won't resolve its biggest issue this season.

Edmonton's defence is ranked last in the CFL in offensive points allowed (30.9 per game), offensive TDs (23), offensive yards allowed (390.1 per game) and eighth against the pass (310.3 yards). The unit is sixth against the run (96.9 yards per game) but tied with Hamilton for most TD passes allowed (15 each).

Edmonton enters this week's action fourth in offensive scoring (24.7 points per game) and Bethel-Thompson is fourth among CFL passers (69 per cent completion average, 1,788 yards). But the two-time Grey Cup champion has nearly as many interceptions (seven) as touchdowns (nine) and, most importantly, he's 0-7 as the Elks starter.

By comparison, Shea Patterson will chase a third win in his fifth start for Saskatchewan. Patterson hasn't been flashy since taking over for injured veteran Trevor Harris _ Patterson has just two TD passes on the season_ but the Riders remain tied atop the West Division standings with the B.C. Lions (5-2).

Ford will also face a Riders defence that's tops in the CFL in turnovers forced (21), interceptions (12) and fumbles recovered (eight). And Saskatchewan does a solid job of protecting the football, leading the league in fewest turnovers (10), interceptions (four) and turnover ratio (plus-11).

Pick: Saskatchewan.

B.C. Lions versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Thursday night)

At Winnipeg, B.C. (5-2) comes off the bye week sporting a 4-1 record within the West Division. An already potent Lions offence adds receiver Keon Hatcher. The Bombers (2-6) have dropped two straight and have already lost at home to the Lions. The unit committed five turnovers and allowed five sacks in last week's 16-14 overtime loss in Toronto, whose only TD came on Tavarus McFadden's pick-six.

Pick: B.C.

Montreal Alouettes versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, Montreal (5-2) could have starter Cody Fajardo back under centre after he was removed from the six-game injured list earlier this week. Last week, rookie Davis Alexander came off the bench to throw two second-half TD passes and rally the Alouettes past Saskatchewan 20-16. The Ticats (2-5) have won two straight but will play on five days rest following their 44-28 victory in Edmonton on Sunday night, a game that saw veteran Bo Levi Mitchell throw five TD passes.

Pick: Montreal.

Toronto Argonauts versus Calgary Stampeders (Sunday night)

At Calgary, Ka'Deem Carey returns to McMahon Stadium for the first time since parting ways with the Stampeders (3-4) in February. Carey is second in CFL rushing (491 yards) and anchors its top ground attack (124.4 yards per game). That's important as the Argos (4-3) are last in net offence (318.4 yards per game) and passing (220 yards), and were brutal offensively versus Winnipeg. The Stamps lost 33-6 in Ottawa but are 3-0 at home. They've allowed 12 sacks (second-lowest total) but face a defence that's tops with 18 sacks.

Pick: Toronto.

Last week: 3-1.

CP's overall record: 17-15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2024.