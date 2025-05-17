KAMLOOPS - Anu Una has imagined what it would be like to be in the B.C. Lions' starting lineup come the team's season opener next month.

Getting into two games last year simply made the Canadian offensive lineman hungrier to clinch a permanent spot.

“It would mean the world," he said. "It’d be a real feeling of getting over the hump, the long process of training, the combine, getting into the league, spending a little bit of time as a red shirt, learning from the vets and finally getting over the hump to be that starter. It’d be a great feeling of relief."

Una and the Lions have spent the last week at training camp in Kamloops, B.C., and are set to play the first CFL pre-season game of 2025 on Monday when they host the Calgary Stampeders in the Victoria suburb of Langford, B.C.

B.C. is coming off an early playoff exit after suffering a lopsided loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West semifinal last year.

The Lions' offensive line struggled through much of the season and has a lot to prove heading into 2025, said veteran Michael Couture.

"I don’t think last year we were where we were expecting to be and performing the way we wanted to," he said. "We’ve made some personnel changes and, first off, it’s getting to know each other. Because on the O-line you’ve got to be able to know each other inside and out in order to play together. So that’s the first step for us.”

Una could very well factor into the personnel changes.

Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden has expressed faith in the 26-year-old University of Windsor product, who was selected sixth overall in the 2024 CFL draft.

"He's going to get every chance to win that right guard spot. So we've invested a lot in him," he said. "He had a terrific rookie camp last year and we're going to see what he can do."

Rigmaiden's comments have propelled Una in training camp.

“It feels great to know that he trusts me, that he’s putting the marbles in my basket. He’s counting on me to be ready to go," he said. "It fuels me a lot, puts a lot of confidence in me. And I just feel like I try to come out here every day to prove myself right, to prove him right and really embrace that role.”

Early in camp, the six-foot-two, 313-pound offensive lineman has been focusing on perfecting the details of his position, and learning the roles around him.

Securing a spot in the starting lineup will take more than knowing just the right guard role, Una said.

So far, Lions head coach Buck Pierce likes what he sees.

“(Una has) a ton of upside, a ton of potential. Now it’s just about getting reps and learning about him, wanting to see that growth, wanting to see that progress," he said.

"You can tell he’s put some work in the off-season. You know there’s going to be some growing pains, there’s going to be some growth for him. But that’s for everybody. That’s not just him. But we’re excited about (Una) and watching his progress.”

Una split his off-season between Toronto, where he spent time with friends and family, and Windsor, where he trained at his alma mater.

He added more running to his off-season regime after getting a taste of what's expected in the CFL.

“I feel like I learned about the speed and the strength of really being on the filed in those games," he said. "And it’s something that kind of fuelled me in the off-season, just trying to come back faster, stronger, smarter to really decipher those looks, what the defence is doing.

"All of that collectively has really just fuelled me to come into camp and be ready to go, to step into that role, help the boys win and chase what we’re trying to chase as a team.”

Una's teammates have noticed the difference.

As a rookie, the Canadian was a sponge, constantly trying to figure out what he could do to contribute, Couture said. Now he's added a physicality on the field, too.

“He looks more refined, for sure," he said. "First off, confidence is there. Just super locked in and eager to keep learning.”

Una knows he hasn't locked up a role just yet, though.

The Lions will play a pair of pre-season games before kicking off their campaign at home against the Edmonton Elks on June 8, so he has ample time to showcase his talents.

"I’m just going to put the work in, hopefully win that job," Una said. "It’s a long season ahead, so I really just focus on doing what I’ve got to do to be better each week and build off that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.