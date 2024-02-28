The Canadian Football League announced Wednesday the league has opened an investigation into the allegations surrounding Toronto Argonauts and quarterback Chad Kelly.

The announcement comes on the heels of a former Argos strength and conditioning coach filing a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the team and Kelly that alleges she was dismissed after rejecting Kelly's advances.

"The CFL is committed to creating healthy and positive working and playing environments for all those associated with the league and its member clubs," commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. ​"We take the allegations against the Toronto Argonauts and Mr. Kelly very seriously and we have opened an investigation in accordance with the league's Gender-based Violence Policy. ​Out of respect for this process and all the parties involved, we will not be able to provide further comment until our investigation has been completed."

As first reported by TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead, the suit was filed in Ontario Superior Court on Feb. 21.

“[The plaintiff] reported the harassment she was experiencing from Chad to her superiors,” the coach’s lawsuit says. “[The] Argonauts failed to address [her] legitimate concerns and then terminated her employment.”

The plaintiff is seeking $50,000 from Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code and $85,714 from the Argos in a wrongful dismissal claim.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A native of Buffalo, Kelly is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

After NFL stints with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts out of Ole Miss, Kelly joined the Argos in 2022 and became the team's starting quarterback in 2023.