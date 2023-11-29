The Canadian Football League announced Wednesday that a regular-season game will be heading to Victoria, B.C., for Touchdown Pacific between the Ottawa Redblacks and the BC Lions on Aug. 31 at Royal Athletic Park.

After taking a six-year hiatus dating back to 2013, the CFL's Touchdown Atlantic series returned to the East Coast in 2019, when the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts met in Moncton, N.B., at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

Following the COVID-cancelled 2020 season, Touchdown Atlantic resumed in 2022 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Argonauts at Wolfville's Raymond Field.

The 2023 season featured the two clubs squaring off again, this time at Huskies Stadium in Halifax. N.S.

“This is a special day for Canadian football,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Our great game is for all Canadians – it brings us together and it unites us as a country. The Touchdown Series is about opening our game to new fans and new communities, and showing them that the CFL is their league, too.

“From the cheers of the crowd and the impact in the community, to the fun, fast and entertaining action on the field – we can’t wait to deliver the full CFL experience to everyone in Victoria!”

The Canadian Press reported in October that an independent study by Sport Tourism Canada determined the 2023 edition of the game generated an economic impact of $10 million.

Non-traditional site games in the CFL has roots dating back to 1909 when the Ottawa Rough Riders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats met at Toronto's Rosedale Field for a playoff game.