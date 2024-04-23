CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be inducted into the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame later this summer.

Joining Ambrosie in the class of 2024 will be former NFL players Steve Largent and Emery Moorehead. The induction ceremony will be held June 7 in Chicago.

Gridiron Greats is a non-profit organization founded by former Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer. It provides financial grants and pro bono medical assistance to retired NFL players in need.

The CFL Alumni Association works in conjunction with Gridiron Greats in the nomination process.

The 61-year-old Ambrosie, of Winnipeg, has served as CFL commissioner since 2017. He played nine seasons in the league as an offensive lineman with the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts and the former Edmonton Eskimos.

Ambrosie isn't the first CFL official to land in the Hall of Fame. Previous inductees include Angelo Mosca, George Reed, Hugh Campbell, Matt Dunigan, Ray Elgaard, Danny McManus, Leo Ezerins, Peter Dalla Riva, Hector Pother and Jim Hopson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.