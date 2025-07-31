TORONTO - The CFL has fined Saskatchewan defensive back Tevaughn Campbell for a high hit on Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Campbell smashed into a sliding Fajardo early in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 21-18 win over the visiting Elks last week.

Campbell was given a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty that survived a challenge by Saskatchewan.

Fajardo finished out the game and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

The CFL doesn't disclose the amount of player fines.

Saskatchewan (6-1) visits the Montreal Alouettes (5-2) on Saturday when the Edmonton (1-5) is at home to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.