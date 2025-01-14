CFL Hall-of-Famer Geroy Simon was named executive director of revenue share management and general manager for his alma mater Maryland, the school announced Tuesday.

The 49-year-old starred at wide receiver for the Terrapins from 1993 to 1996, ranking second in school history in career receptions (185) and sixth in receiving yards (2,059).

Simon was most recently the interim general manager of the CFL's Edmonton Elks prior to Ed Hervey taking the role in November.

"We are thrilled to welcome Geroy home to Maryland after an illustrious career as a player and front office executive in the CFL," said Terrapins athletic director Damon Evans in a news release. "His experience in building rosters, working with cap management, business operations, and contract negotiations coupled with his history as a Terrapin legend make him the perfect candidate for this new position at his alma mater. We can't wait to see the impact Geroy makes with our Maryland programs."

"Coming home to College Park and working for the Maryland Athletic Department is a dream come true," said Simon in the same release. "I am extremely appreciative of Damon Evans for this new-era role in the changing landscape of college athletics. I am excited to showcase my expertise from a decade of working in the front office in professional sports to help the Terps as the Executive Director of Revenue Share Management and General Manager working with our programs."

Simon played 15 seasons in the CFL, winning two Grey Cups with the BC Lions in 2006 and 2011, and once with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2013 in his final year in the league. He was a six-time CFL All-Star and was named the league's Most Outstanding Player in 2006 after recording 1,856 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns as a member of the Lions.

He is the CFL's all-time receiving yard record holder at 16,352 and is fifth all-time with 104 career touchdowns. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

After retiring in 2013, Simon joined the Roughriders in a front office role and then returned to BC in 2015 where he was the team's director of global scouting and a U.S. Regional Scout.

Simon joined the Elks in 2021 as an assistant to then-general manager Chris Jones, before being named interim general manager earlier this year when Jones was relieved of his duties.