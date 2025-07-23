CFL hopefuls heading to Edmonton in 2026 for national combine

TORONTO - The CFL will hold its 2026 national combine in Edmonton.

The event, where general managers, coaches and scouts evaluate incoming talent, will be held March 27-29, the CFL announced Wednesday. The combine will begin with individual testing in such drills as the 40-yard dash, 225-pound bench press, three-cone shuttle, short shuttle, broad and vertical jumps.

Participants will then don pads the final two days for individual and team-based practices and drills.

The league will also hold its annual medical meetings Jan. 23-24 in Edmonton. Athletic therapists and physicians from all nine clubs, as well as league representatives, will gather to review policies.

Athletic therapists will also undergo specialized training to ensure they're equipped to support players and staff for the 2026 season.

Edmonton last held the combine in 2023. The '25 event was staged in Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.