TORONTO — The CFL has initiated a review to determine a possible reinstatement for suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly.

The league announced Saturday it has received Kelly's confidential psychological assessment, a requirement as part of his suspension on May 7, and will complete an examination of the results with the help of experts before making a decision.

Kelly was suspended for Toronto's two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season contests for violating the CFL's gender-based violence policy.

It followed an independent investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both Kelly and the club.

The Argonauts played their ninth game of the regular season in a 39-25 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night.

Kelly, the league's outstanding player last season, had to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert. Both had to be completed to the satisfaction of the CFL, which could reinstate Kelly but also modify the discipline.

"Yesssir!!! Thank you Lord!" Kelly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday morning.

The former coach filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging a pattern of harassment by Kelly, beginning with unwanted romantic advances and escalating into instances of threatening language.

The coach said the Argos did not act when told of Kelly's behaviour and that she was informed in January her contract with the club would not be renewed.

The complainant had joined the franchise in 2018 and said her contract had previously been continually renewed.

Two league sources told The Canadian Press in June that the lawsuit was settled through mediation involving all of the parties. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as there was no formal announcement about the resolution being reached.

There was also no indication regarding specific details of the settlement.

The coach was seeking $80,000 from Kelly and a total of $85,714 from the Argos. TSN also reported the coach was seeking an additional $10,000 worth of punitive damages.

The Canadian Press does not publish the names of alleged victims of harassment or sexual assault unless granted permission.

Not long after the CFL announced the suspension, Kelly was on the field during Toronto's rookie camp at the University of Guelph. He wasn't in equipment and didn't practise with the club.

On May 16, Kelly announced he was withdrawing from Toronto's camp, adding he "will take full advantage of this counselling opportunity to learn, grow and better myself.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.