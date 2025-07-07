TORONTO - The CFL says it's determining whether suspensions are warranted after a past-game melee followed Saturday night's contest between the B.C. Lions and the Montreal Alouettes.

Tempers flared on the field following the Lions' 21-20 win at Molson Stadium. Lions linebacker Kemoko Turay and Montreal defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund appeared to be at the centre of the altercation, which drew players — including some who weren't in uniform — from both sides, resulting in additional pushing and shoving.

After the incident, Adeyemi-Berglund said a B.C. player had attempted to go into Montreal's locker room.

The incident capped a controversial ending to the contest.

Montreal went ahead 20-18 on Jose Maltos's 24-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to play. But Alouette Pier-Olivier Lestage received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty afterwards, forcing the home team to kick off from its 15-yard line instead of the 30.

With the return, B.C.'s offence took possession at its 43-yard line with 17 seconds remaining. The Lions drove to Montreal's 49-yard line with 3.7 seconds to play but opted to run one more play rather than have veteran kicker Sean Whyte try the 56-yard field goal.

According to the CFL website, Whyte's career-best field goal is 55 yards, registered in 2017 while with Edmonton.

So Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke hit Jevon Cottoy on a 13-yard completion, with Cottoy being ruled down with 0.2 seconds left. However television replays appeared to show the clock starting a bit late on the snap and also after the play ended, showing no time left.

Whyte, 39, then ended the game with a dramatic 43-yard field goal.

The CFL said Monday referee Tom Vallesi and his crew made the right call on Cottoy's reception, a decision that was corroborated by the league's replay centre, formerly known as the command centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.