CFL Mock Draft: Who's going where?

It’s almost officially that time!

One day remains until new CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston begins calling the names of tomorrow’s CFL stars (LIVE Tuesday at 6pm et/3pm pt on TSN, TSN.ca and on TSN+).

Beginning with the first overall pick, the news and intrigue comes fast and furious - so let’s dive into the potentialities of the CFL’s last big off-season event before we hit the ground running with training camp in a few weeks.

1. Calgary Stampeders - Wyoming LB Connor Shay

Hamilton made the move for first overall pick Jordan Williams last year and got caught out of pocket when he retired before playing a down. The Tiger-Cats battled all year to flex the ratio as needed at middle linebacker, but Shay is their simplest answer here while adding youthful exuberance on special teams IF the Stampeders go with someone else. But the more I look at roster needs and fit, Shay makes a lot of sense at the top spot.

Could Hamilton want Shay enough to trade up one spot as Calgary leverages their difficult 2024 campaign into even more draft picks?

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Montana REC Keelan White

If Calgary decides to go Shay at top spot, the Tiger-Cats will have a plan as they’ve undoubtedly worked through multiple mock drafts of their own. With a plethora of good options available, the smallest of them is Keelan White who didn’t blow up the testing portion of his pro day but would slot comfortably into Scott Milanovich’s offence and give Bo Levi another trusted weapon on a rookie contract to help push Hamilton’s offence to new heights.

Hamilton has Canadian depth and receiving talent in place so they could go in the trenches - specifically defensive line - but they can’t go wrong with White and I’d love to see him slot into the lineup by Canada Day to get a handful of targets and begin growing his career which has a very high ceiling on the wider Canadian field.

3. Ottawa Redblacks - Queen’s DL Darien Newell

Newell could happily land anywhere in the top-five picks of this years draft, but his game wrecking ability and Cleyon Laing’s age should result in this being a lock IF the Gaels interior big man slips past Calgary and Hamilton.

His interior presence and brute strength combined with natural feel for when and where to shoot gaps has him in the discussion for top overall pick which would be poetic considering longtime Stamps defensive tackle and fellow Queen’s grad Derek Wiggan recently retiring, but I think Calgary and Hamilton have other pressing needs and Ottawa happily lands Newell here.

4. Saskatchewan Roughriders - Montana DL Hayden Harris

I originally had Harris further down the draft order but at 6’5, 255 pounds he has one of those unique pass rush style bodies that you have to seize upon when given the chance.

Depending on scheme and what each team deems to be his true fit positionally in their roster construction, I could see him going earlier but this would be a great choice for Saskatchewan to continue building defensive ratio flexibility with a player who is ready to step under the bright lights of Mosaic quickly.

5. Montreal Alouettes - UCONN OL Christopher Fortin

From St-Rene, Quebec, Fortin isn’t guaranteed to be the first offensive lineman off the draft board in under a month, but his combination of sleek but solid build with great feet should endear him to the home province Alouettes who can develop yet another great French Canadian run blocker.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Western DB Jackson Findlay

A Mustang swap! In Mock 1.0 I had Western offensive lineman Erik Andersen here for the Bombers who typically prioritize the line of scrimmage, but the Bombers love a good culture fit and players who believe in letting their play do the talking. Findlay will be a consummate professional and earn respect with his game and presence in Winnipeg if taken here.

7. Toronto Argonauts - LSU DL Paris Shand

He’s likely the best lineman on either side of the ball long term. This week will determine much as the looming threat of an NFL contract hangs in the balance for CFL clubs, but Toronto isn’t in immediate need of ratio help and the chance to bring a talent like this home is the CFL’s best chance to see a potential future star take flight.

8. Calgary Stampeders - Western OL Erik Andersen

If Fortin comes off the board as early as I expect he will, I think Western’s Erik Andersen goes soon after and in a relatively thin offensive line class Andersen should go to a pass happy club where he can use his elite size and length to protect the launch point. Meet VA’s new best friend.

9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Bowling Green DL Ali Saad

From Windsor, Ontario, Saad can battle away against veteran Brandon Revenberg to sharpen his skill set before taking centre stage in gold and black. The Tiger-Cats should build their defence right down the middle in this draft with so many good interior options available. Saad - theoretically - slots in alongside Reece Martin and Owen Hubert on the interior here and gets his chance to make the game day roster quickly.

10. Edmonton Elks - North Texas LB Jaylen Smith

This 5’11, 230-pound native of Hamilton doesn’t have a ton of starting experience, but he is a grinder who will play on specials immediately and has loads of game experience. Edmonton could reach here for a bigger name or a flashier position player, but they don’t pick again until 22nd overall as it stands right now and I think adding Smith’s talents is a safe and smart roster upgrade especially considering the already present draft capital investment made at linebacker in recent years.

11. BC Lions - UNLV OL Tiger Shanks

A late addition to the draft, Shanks played more than 50 games for the Runnin’ Rebels and can add tackle versatility to his profile in the CFL as one of those players who feels like he should be available quickly if things don’t come to life in an NFL opportunity. Make no mistake, he would be gone in the first round for a team ready to play Canadian at tackle, but those are few and far between and that combined with looming NFL offers following the draft down south this week means BC swings for the fence here with their only pick until 19th overall.

12. Ottawa Redblacks - ULM OL Sam Carson

Ottawa has had to shuffle the deck so many times over the last couple years with injuries, perhaps Carson can give them some stability as a guard or tackle, hammering out start after start after allowing zero sacks at ULM last year.

13. Saskatchewan Roughriders - Wilfrid Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma

WOW! You know there is always a couple of those jaw-dropping moments in the CFL Draft and wouldn’t this be one? Trevor Harris is the franchise leader with Jake Maier in waiting and big bodied Tommy Stevens ready to roll the pile in short yardage, but I’ve seen Elgersma play plenty in person and a few years down the road after his NFL journey is complete when Harris is likely done I can see Regina absolutely falling in love with the skills and fire that burns brightly inside this Golden Hawk.

14. Montreal Alouettes - Montreal DL Jeremiah Ojo

Somehow, someway, the Alouettes always get their man in the second round and Ojo would be just that in 2025. Long arms, great top end speed and an evolving variety of pass rush moves make him a picture perfect fit for the Als current culture and defensive scheme.

15. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke

Come and get your man Winnipeg. Zach Collaros isn’t going to be around forever and the door is open here for a truly wonderful match made in Canadian football heaven. Bombers fans and Kurtis Rourke vs. Lions fans and brother Nathan for the next decade? Sign me, and every single one of you up.

16. Toronto Argonauts - Utah REC Damien Alford

Since the Argonauts traded away Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to Edmonton the offence hasn’t had that same dynamic Canadian pass catcher. Dejon Brissett and Tommy Nield have been solid but adding the 6’6” Alford and his four years of production at Syracuse to the line-up could change the feel of all things Argos offence.

17. Calgary Stampeders - Queen’s DL Silas Hubert

I’m not sure how many pass rush opportunities Hubert would get in Calgary, especially if the Stamps take Hayden Harris with the top pick, but if he can add some special teams roles to his unique frame I see the Gaels big man earning some respect and chances to show he can be an every down player in Calgary at some point in the next two seasons.

18. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - South Dakota State OL Ethan Vibert

If you want your organizational identity to be Brady Oliviera running the rock with physicality, then a player like Ethan Vibert makes sense. Winnipeg once again gets this extra pick at the end of the second round for playing the most Canadians alongside BC. It’s no mistake because they find quality ones like Vibert who turn into true CFLers.

19. BC Lions - UBC OL Arvin Hosseini

The Lions don’t have many picks in the top 20, so shooting for the moon and taking big risks (like Shanks at 11th overall above) might not be the best plan of attack. Hosseini offers one of the more stable selections at one of the more stable to predict positions. Buy local, reap the rewards of seeing the prospect grow and eventually reach his full potential as a long-term rotational player who could one day solidify a starting role.

20. Calgary Stampeders - UBC RB Isiah Knight

A major producer for the Thunderbirds who includes a nasty jump cut and nose for finding the right opening on inside running plays, Knight fits in as a developmental back with loads of potential.

21. Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Ottawa DB Eric Cumberbatch

The Tiger-Cats don’t need any help on a back end that should be amongst the CFL’s best in 2025, but the endless length of Cumberbatch sure would be a fun toy to play with and see where his ceiling is in a couple years.

22. Edmonton Elks - Calgary DB Nate Beauchemin

Steady, solid and aggressive, Beauchemin doesn’t have far to travel for his next employer.

23. Montreal Alouettes - Montreal LB Gabriel Lessard

As always it all makes too much sense. The Carabins standout special teams ace could be coached on special teams by fellow University of Montreal alum Byron Archambault in the first draft since another former Carabins-Alouettes connection Frederic Chagnon recently retired.

24. Edmonton Elks - Alberta RB Ope Oshinubi

The CFL Combine’s fastest man doesn’t have a ton of playing experience as a true go to back, but in the Elks huddle he could be a secondary or tertiary option while contributing on special teams and building trust with the new coaching staff led by Head Coach Mark Kilam who would bring the best out of Oshinubi’s unique frame and athleticism.

25. Saskatchewan Roughriders - Saskatchewan LB Seth Hundeby

By all accounts he’s headed back to school, but that works out just fine for Corey Mace and the Roughriders who will happily take the tall, fast and physical man in the middle this late in the draft if he’s still available.

26. Montreal Alouettes - Laval QB Arnaud Desjardins

If Elgersma and Rourke come off the board in the second round, Desjardins is certainly worthy of a selection late in the third round. Does he get that respect, or fade as so many Canadian quarterbacks have in the past?

27. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Western RB Keanu Yazbeck

On my short list of most impressive combine performances, Yazbeck holds himself to a high standard and it showed with every rep at the showcase in Regina. He has the frame to compete early and often in a training camp and will be hard to cut if he shows promise on special teams.

28. Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Wilfrid Laurier REC Ethan Jordan

He’s undersized, but has the wheels to make up for it. By learning a thing or two from established Canadian Kiondre Smith, his learning curve will accelerate into a chance to start in a few years.

29. BC Lions - Laval DB Anton Haie

In a typical draft, a defensive back as long and athletic as Haie would likely go in the second round, but this group is so deep I could see him sliding into the fourth. All the talent and pedigree is there, making him a worthy pick regardless of timing and BC could add some more Canadian range on the back end.

30. Toronto Argonauts - Kansas OL Dre Doiron

Depth and size on the inside to backup one of the CFL’s most impressive fronts.

31. Edmonton Elks - Davenport REC Hakeem Harris

He’s got the chance to be special, and there’s nowhere better to unlock that than watching Kurleigh Gittens Jr. day after day, after day.

32. Calgary Stampeders - BYU DL Isaiah Bagnah

From Lethbridge, Alberta, Bagnah spent four seasons with Boise State before jumping to BYU for a couple years where he suited up for 25 games posting 52 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

33. Ottawa Redblacks - Guelph OL Daniel Hocevar

Ottawa goes back to the well and adds the smooth moving Gryphon big man.

34. Saskatchewan Roughriders - Alberta LB Chase Tataryn

Saskatoon born and raised, Tataryn didn’t test all that well, but with sufficient athleticism and a grinding work ethic he makes the grade in Riders’ green.

35. Montreal Alouettes - Montreal LB Harold Miessan

One of the more surprising national combines belongs to Miessan who has just about every accolade you could imagine, but he tested poorly and felt limited at times in special teams drills. When the pads go on, he’ll be ready - and his scrappy attitude keeps him attractive to the hometown Alouettes.

36. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Western LB Riley McLeod

A wall-to-wall defender with Engineering major smarts and an endless motor. All things head coach Mike O’Shea should find enticing as we near the midway point in the draft.

37. Toronto Argonauts - Wilfrid Laurier DB Maliek Cote-Azore

A stellar invitational combine parlayed into a solid national performance now leads this Golden Hawks defensive back to the final pick of round four. Much of the hype going into the winter was about his teammate Johari Hastings, but this ball hawk will be the first off the board between the pair.

How the rest of the draft shakes out:

38. Calgary Stampeders - Windsor LB Devin Veresuk

39. Hamilton Tiger-Cats - North Dakota TE Quincy Vaughn

40. Edmonton Elks - Windsor DL Liam Hoskins

41. BC Lions - Windsor RB Joey Zorn

42. Ottawa Redblacks - Montreal QB Jonathan Senecal

43. Saskatchewan Roughriders - Saskatchewan REC Daniel Wiebe

44. Montreal Alouettes - Long Island RB Ludovick Choquette

45. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Windsor DL Kolade Amusan

46. Toronto Argonauts - East Texas A&M DB King Ambers

47. Calgary Stampeders - Regina OL Connor Klassen

48. Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Wilfrid Laurier DL Chisanem Nsitem

49. Edmonton Elks - Calgary DL Liam Reid

50. BC Lions - Western OL Alex Berwick

51. Ottawa Redblacks - Guelph REC Vyshonne Janusas

52. Saskatchewan Roughriders - Arkansas State DL Nate Martey

53. Montreal Alouettes - Montreal FB Natan Girouard-Langlois

54. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Carleton REC Kaseem Ferdinand

55. Toronto Argonauts - Toronto FB Luka Stoikos

56. Calgary Stampeders - Guelph OL Ethan Pyle

57. Hamilton Tiger-Cats - McMaster REC Nicholas Adair

58. Edmonton Elks - Alberta DL Ty Anderson

59. BC Lions - Montreal DL Gabriel Maisonneuve

60. Ottawa Redblacks - York REC Avontae McKoy

61. Calgary Stampeders - UBC OL Gavin Coakes

62. Montreal Alouettes - Montreal REC Hassane Dosso

63. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Western DL Max Von Muehldorfer

64. Toronto Argonauts - NW Oklahoma State DL Muftah Ageli

65. Calgary Stampeders - Alberta DB Mack Bannatyne

66. Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Calgary LB Daniel Flannagan

67. BC Lions - UBC DB Ronan Horrall

68. Ottawa Redblacks - Waterloo DB Anesu Latmore

69. Saskatchewan Roughriders - Regina DB Dolani Robinson

70. Montreal Alouettes - McGill OL Dominico Piazza

71. Winnipeg Blue Bombers - Alberta REC Kolby Hurford

72. Toronto Argonauts - New Hampshire REC Joey Corcoran